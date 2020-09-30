x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Nation World

Joe Biden: 'Right now, I'm the Democratic Party'

Biden noted that he won the Democratic nomination partly by arguing against single-payer health care that many of his rivals sought.

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he is the leader of his party.

Biden made the comment during Tuesday night's debate after President Donald Trump accused him of supporting abolishing private insurance.

Biden noted that he won the Democratic nomination partly by arguing against single-payer health care that many of his rivals sought. The former vice president has instead proposed expanding the Affordable Care Act to provide a public option that people could buy into.

Trump responded that Democrats still want to abolish private health insurance and suggested the party would force Biden to do its bidding.

RELATED: VERIFY: Live fact-checking the first presidential debate

RELATED: Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of presidential debate

RELATED: Who is Chris Wallace? Meet the moderator of the first presidential debate

“My party is me,” Biden replied. “Right now, I’m the Democratic Party.”

Credit: AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gestures while speaking during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)