John Legend is setting the record.

The "All of Me" singer took to Twitter before his performance at Macy's Thanksgiving parade Thursday in defense of Rita Ora and himself, after fans called out the performers for visibly lip-syncing.

"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he tweeted.

However, Legend promised his fans that the same could not be said for his concerts. He is currently embarking on "A Legendary Christmas" tour, promoting his new album by the same name.

"Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!"

Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018

Fans took to Twitter to comment on her performance.

"I don’t blame Rita Ora for what just happened... But that was the most cringeworthy thing I’ve watched in awhile," user @theBurk3nator tweeted.

I don’t blame Rita Ora for what just happened... But that was the most cringeworthy thing I’ve watched in awhile. pic.twitter.com/6C2iAsKycD — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) November 22, 2018

Things getting roasted this Thanksgiving:



- A turkey

- Rita Ora’s absolutely abysmal lip-syncing pic.twitter.com/bmDhITEoup — Freddie Benson (@DeeH_NYC) November 22, 2018

Y’all Rita Ora just lip synced and wasn’t even singing on time at all😂😂 (two videos) #MacysDayParade pic.twitter.com/if3aD1cAOZ — Michelle Ericsson (@Mishyyfishyy) November 22, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM