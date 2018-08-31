When Sen. John McCain's remains were brought to the Capitol Rotunda on Friday, he technically became the first known Vietnam veteran to lie in state there.

McCain will not be the first overall, however, because an "Unknown Soldier of the Vietnam Conflict" received similar honors in 1984. And a Capitol police officer, who had served in Vietnam, was "lain in honor" at the Rotunda after he was murdered in 1998.

According to U.S. Senate records, the distinctions at play stem from a specific definition of "lying in state."

By its strictest definition, the phrase is reserved exclusively for tributes to U.S. government officials or military officers. Lying in state means their caskets are on display and under military guard.

Since Sen. Henry Clay became the first American to receive the honor in 1852, a total of 31 people have been so distinguished. The list includes 11 presidents as well as unknown soldiers from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

An identical ceremony, known as "lying in honor," was created in 1998 for private citizens after two Capitol police officers – Jacob J. Chestnut and John Gibson – were killed by a gunman. Civil rights activist Rosa Parks and the evangelist minister, Billy Graham, later received that honor.

On Friday, McCain's casket was placed atop a wooden platform covered with fabric, known as the catafalque. It was built for President Abraham Lincoln's ceremony in 1865.

PHOTOS: John McCain remembered at US Capitol
A military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of the late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, August 31, 2018, prior to him lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.
House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks as the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
A military honor guard team carries the casket of the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) into the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Roberta McCain, age 106, mother of the late US Senator John McCain, and granddaughter Meghan McCain attend the ceremony honoring Senator McCain at the US Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
The casket carrying the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is carried into the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC.
(L-R) Cindy McCain and her sons John Sidney McCain and James McCain watch as the casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
Cindy McCain (L) watches as a military honor guard team carries the casket of her husband, the late-Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), into the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The casket of US Senator John McCain arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018. - Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain look on.
Cindy McCain and her son John Sidney McCain await the casket of US Senator John McCain at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2018.
Roberta McCain, the mother of late U.S. Senator John McCain, is seated prior to ceremonies honoring Sen. McCain inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Greg Brock of Myrtle Beach, Florida, holds a photograph of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) while waiting in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to McCain when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Former US Secretary of state Henry Kissinger (R) and his wife Nancy Kissinger (Center-L) await the arrival of the casket of the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, speaks to an aide before the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, on August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
People wait in line outside the U.S. Capitol to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the day August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Brian Erdelyi (L) of Richmond, Virginia, and AnnMarie Farone of Indianapolis, Indiana, are first in line to pay respects to Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) when he lies in state later in the dat at the U.S. Capitol August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The catafalque where the casket of the late Senator John McCain (R-AZ) will lie in state sits inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018 in Washington, DC.
