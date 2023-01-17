Kerry Sanders retiring from NBC after 32 years

The Florida-based correspondent joined the network in the 90s, going on to visit every U.S. state, 65 countries and each continent.

Longtime NBC correspondent Kerry Sanders is retiring after a 32-year career, he announced on the network's "TODAY" show on Tuesday.

"I think that I can’t believe that I had this amazing opportunity to join this family,” Sanders said on the show. “I still pinch myself to think that you all welcomed me and that I was a part of this. It’s been a dream come true.”

Sanders, a University of South Florida alumnus, got his start in local news in Florida, including Jacksonville's WTLV as an intern, ending up at NBC's WTVJ in Miami. He joined NBC as a correspondent in the 90s and — according to TODAY — reported from all 50 states, 65 countries and every continent. (The show poked fun at his state connections, announcing on Twitter that "Florida Man Retires.")

Sanders' reports ranged from light scuba-diving pieces to coverage of elections and closely-watched legal cases like the Casey Anthony trial.

"The amazing thing about this job is that I got a chance to go everywhere," he said.

The job also kept him away from home for most of each year. Sanders said he and his wife, Deborah, spent much more time together during the height of the pandemic — leading to a big decision.

"We realized that we do really good together all the time, so maybe that's what we should do now," he said.

TODAY weatherman Al Roker said he was "kind of choked up" about Sanders' retirement.