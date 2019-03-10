A French police union official says an attacker armed with a knife injured two officers inside Paris police headquarters before he was shot and killed.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

Lefebvre told BFM television that one of the officers was gravely injured.

A French police union official later said one officer had died. It's unclear whether this officer was one of the two reported injured or a third officer.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country’s interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.