LOS ANGELES — A large crowd of fans continued to gather outside Staples Center to express their grief over the death of Kobe Bryant before the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
It was the Lakers' first game since Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday.
The Lakers will be wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are emblazoned on the court.
Fans on one side of the arena will be wearing shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 while other side will be wearing No. 24.
A tribute video was played prior to tip off.
