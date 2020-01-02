LOS ANGELES — A large crowd of fans continued to gather outside Staples Center to express their grief over the death of Kobe Bryant before the Lakers' game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was the Lakers' first game since Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The Lakers will be wearing a “KB” patch on their jerseys while his retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are emblazoned on the court.

Fans on one side of the arena will be wearing shirts with Bryant’s No. 8 while other side will be wearing No. 24.

A tribute video was played prior to tip off.

RELATED: 'Kobe is LA': Blazers in LA for first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant starts fund for other families lost in Kobe helicopter crash

RELATED: 'Mamba 4 Life': LeBron James unveils new tattoo honoring Kobe Bryant

RELATED: Breathtaking mural on Filipino basketball court honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna

The retired jerseys of late Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant hangs in the rafters during a moment of silence prior to an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

AP

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant pounds his chest after the last NBA basketball game of his career, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

Los Angeles Lakers jersey numbers belonging to retired NBA player Kobe Bryant hang inside Staples Center prior to the start of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP