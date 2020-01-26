NBA legend Kobe Bryant's last tweet before his death was a tribute to LeBron James.

On Saturday evening, LeBron passed Bryant for third place on the league's all-time scoring list.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother," Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

He added a muscle emoji and "#33644," which was how many points James needed to pass Bryant.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California.

After Saturday's game, James reflected on his relationship with Bryant. He recalled how while in high school he admired the things Kobe was doing and he wanted to be a part of it.