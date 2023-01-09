Banks, UPS, Costco: Which stores will be open, closed on Labor Day

Unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas, most national retailers will remain open on Labor Day.

WASHINGTON — Labor Day, a federal holiday dedicated to celebrating the U.S. labor movement and the achievements of American workers, is here once again.

The holiday is celebrated the first Monday of every September and marks the traditional end of summer -- in case pumpkin spice lattes and back-to-school shopping weren't enough for some to bring summer to a close.

Unlike other federal holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, most stores and major retailers are open for business on Labor Day. And many of those businesses try to reel in customers with Labor Day sales.

In fact, only a handful of major chains will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. However, if you're planning to do some shopping be sure to double check hours at your local store because some may have reduced holiday hours.

What is open and what is closed on Labor Day 2023?

Post Office: As is the case with all federal holidays, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

Grocery stores: Most grocery stores are open on Labor Day but be sure to check with local stores to see if they have reduced hours.

Stock market: The New York Stock Exchange observes U.S. holidays, so the stock market will be closed on Labor Day.

Government offices: State, local and federal offices are closed on Labor Day.

Does UPS deliver on Labor Day?

UPS Store: UPS Store locations are closed on Labor Day, as well as other federal holidays, and there is no UPS pickup or delivery service on this day either.

FedEx: Some locations will be closed, but select stores will remain open with limited hours.

Are banks closed on Labor Day?

Most banks will close for the federal holiday, though ATMs and online banking will still be available.

Is Costco open on Labor Day?

Costco is one of the few national retailers that is traditionally closed on Labor Day. The warehouse club will not be open on Monday, Sept. 4.

Stores open on Labor Day 2023

Below is a list of some of the select national retailers that will be open on Labor Day this year.

Aldi: The grocery store chain is open on Labor Day but operates with limited hours. While 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. is generally the hours for Labor Day, you can check individual store times on Aldi's website.

Best Buy

Home Depot

Kohl's

Kroger

Trader Joe's

Lowe's

Macy's

Sam's Club: The warehouse club is open on Labor Day, but closes at 6 p.m.

Starbucks: Most locations will be open, though you'll need to check with your local store to see if there are holiday hours.

Target

Walmart

Is Target open on Labor Day?

Yes, Target is open on Labor Day for 2023. Most stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but double check local store hours.

Is Walmart open on Labor Day?

Walmart locations nationwide will be open during regular business hours from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.