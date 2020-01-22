LeBron James and Lyft are teaming up to help provide young people with one year of free access to bikeshares, Lyft announced Tuesday.

The company said memberships will be distributed in collaboration with the national YMCA and James' athlete empowerment company Uninterrupted. It will be available to eligible people ages 16 to 20 throughout 2020. The Y will help identify those within its network who are eligible.

James and Lyft say this access will open doors for young people, many of whom don't have a reliable form of transportation.

“Growing up, a bike changed everything for me. It was more than a way to go see my friends or play basketball – it was a way of life. A bike opened doors, allowed me to get to safe places after school, and gave me access to opportunities I never would have known. I’m proud that Uninterrupted can join Lyft in bringing that access to kids and people in communities across the country,” James said in a statement.

James announced the program Tuesday in New York City as part of Lyft's new initiative, LyftUp -- an effort to expand transportation access to communities that need it most.