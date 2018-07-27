CBS chief Leslie Moonves has been accused of sexually harassing six women who had professional dealings with him from the 1980s to the late 2000s, the New Yorker alleged Friday, in a bombshell piece that had Hollywood buzzing for hours before it published.

In the article, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Ronan Farrow, four women described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, and two women said Moonves, 68, physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.

All believe their careers suffered as a result of rejecting his advances.

Accusers who went on the record include producer Christine Peters, who says Moonves put his hand up her skirt during a meeting; actress/writer Janet Jones, who alleges Moonves forcibly kissed her at a work meeting; and actress/writer Illeana Douglas, who says she was blacklisted after pushing the CBS chief off of her.

A public proponent of the #MeToo movement, Moonves strongly denied accusations in a statement to USA TODAY.

“Throughout my time at CBS, we have promoted a culture of respect and opportunity for all employees, and have consistently found success elevating women to top executive positions across our Company," he said. "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.

The statement continued: "This is a time when we all are appropriately focused on how we help improve our society, and we at CBS are committed to being part of the solution.”

The exposé dives into several specific allegations, including a 1997 incident with Douglas. She says Moonves enticed her to work at CBS and cast her in the pilot of a show called "Queens."

Then president of entertainment at CBS, Moonves called a private meeting to discuss her rehearsal, she told the New Yorker, and proceeded to pin her down on a couch and began “violently kissing" her, she says. When he started to lift her skirt, Douglas says she joked her way out of the door, but soon found herself fired by CBS, her manager and her agents at Creative Artists Agency.

Douglas, who had just ended an eight-year relationship with Martin Scorsese, asked the director for legal advice. She says he referred her to an attorney named Bill Sobel. Sobel confirmed her account to the New Yorker, detailing that to avoid a lawsuit, the network paid Douglas her lost wages and offered her a mini-series.

CBS told the New Yorker that Moonves acknowledges trying to kiss Douglas, but that “he denies any characterization of ‘sexual assault,’ intimidation, or retaliatory action.”

Although Moonves' behavior is the headline of the New Yorker story, the latest report by Farrow also delves into the network's culture and its role in enabling bad behavior like that of ousted "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose.

Farrow writes that 30 current and former employees of CBS told him that bad behavior extended from Moonves to important parts of the corporation, including CBS News and “60 Minutes."

He adds that 19 current and former employees told him that Jeff Fager, the former chairman of CBS News and the current executive producer of “60 Minutes,” allowed harassment in the division.

Former employees told Farrow that Fager would drunkenly hit on women at company parties, protect men on his staff accused of misconduct, and even promote those known for bad behavior. Many of the women described the atmosphere at CBS News as a “frat house.”

Fager denied the allegations to the New Yorker.

CBS' board of directors made a pre-emptive statement ahead of the publication of the story.

In a statement issued Friday that did not mention Moonves by name, the board said, “All allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously. The Independent Directors of CBS have committed to investigating claims that violate the Company’s clear policies in that regard. Upon the conclusion of that investigation, which involves recently reported allegations that go back several decades, the Board will promptly review the findings and take appropriate action.”

The CBS board of directors also acknowledged that the story comes during the network's legal fight to fend off a merger with former parent company Viacom, led by CBS' majority shareholder, Shari Redstone.

"While that litigation process continues, the CBS management team has the full support of the independent board members," the statement continued. "Along with that team, we will continue to focus on creating value for our shareowners.”

Redstone, who has battled with Moonves for control over CBS, hit back at reports she may have contributed to Friday's New Yorker story.

"The malicious insinuation that Ms. Redstone is somehow behind the allegations of inappropriate personal behavior by Mr. Moonves or today’s reports is false and self-serving," said a statement sent to USA TODAY by her rep, Sara Evans. "Ms. Redstone hopes that the investigation of these allegations is thorough, open and transparent.”

Farrow writes in his piece that all of the women making allegations against Moonves began speaking to him before the current lawsuits.

Wall Street was spooked in anticipation of the New Yorker story, and the potential for Moonves' exit. CBS' stock price (NYSE: CBS) plunged 6%, closing at $54.01.

Moonves has been at CBS since 1995. In 2009, he was promoted to CEO of the TV network and then was later named CEO of CBS Corporation in 2016.

Under his watch, CBS enjoyed more than a decade as the most-watched network, with hits such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "NCIS." It narrowly retained its ratings crown in the 2017-18 season that ended in May.

Last year, the New Yorker reports, Moonves earned nearly seventy million dollars, making him one of the highest-paid corporate executives in the world.

He is also married to Julie Chen, the host of two shows on the network, "The Talk" and "Big Brother." The couple, who wed in late 2004, have one son, Charlie, 8.

Chen released a statement late Friday, tweeting she "fully" supports her husband.

“I have known my husband, Leslie Moonves, since the mid-90s, and I have been married to him for almost 14 years,” she wrote. “Leslie is a good man and loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader. He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Moonves was previously married to Nancy Wiesenfeld from 1978 to 2004, though the couple began living apart in 2003. They have three adult children.

He began his Hollywood career as an actor with bit parts in TV shows before switching careers, quickly ascending in corporate management at 21st Century Fox Television, Lorimar and Warner Bros. Television. As president at Warner Bros., he developed hits "Friends" and "ER" for NBC before joining CBS Entertainment as programming chief.

