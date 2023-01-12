Lisa Marie Presley reportedly rushed to hospital after suspected cardiac arrest

The 54-year-old singer and daughter of Elvis Presley was reportedly given CPR before being rushed to the hospital, according to media outlets.

WASHINGTON — Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was reportedly rushed to a hospital on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

TMZ reports that emergency officials responded to a call reporting "a possible cardiac arrest" at the star's California home. The outlet adds that paramedics performed CPR on the 54-year-old before rushing her to the hospital.

The star's condition remains unclear.

The singer and songwriter attended the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony on Tuesday night alongside her mother, Priscilla and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the 2022 biopic movie "Elvis." Butler won Best Actor in a Drama and thanked the Presley family during his speech.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said to the mother-daughter duo. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever. "

“I know that my father would...be proud.” — #LisaMariePresley on “Elvis” at the @ElvisMovie party last night pic.twitter.com/6IaJtOtAUi — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 9, 2023

Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, and is the sole daughter of American icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She is also the sole heir to her father's Graceland estate.

As the rock icon's only child, she ran Elvis Presley Enterprises. She later sold the majority of the estate's business shares in 2005, but retained control of Graceland, according to Variety.