Disney unveils full look at Melissa McCarthy's Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

WASHINGTON — Fans got one step closer to being part of Ariel's world on Sunday night.
Halle Bailey, who stars as the red-headed mermaid princess, and Melissa McCarthy, who plays Ursula, introduced the trailer's premiere at the 95th annual Academy Awards.
The two-minute trailer gave an extensive look at Ariel as she rescues Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric, from a shipwreck. Fans also got to see the mermaid princess in her iconic scene as yearns to be on the surface and hear Ursula's sinister laugh.
The trailer featured Ariel swimming in a field of jellyfishes, wandering the sea with dolphins and even leaning in for a kiss with Prince Eric. To date, Disney had only released teasers and sneak peeks of the live-action remake.
"Watch and you'll see, Some day I'll be, Part of your world!" The film's official account tweeted.
This star-studded film also features Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.
Bailey teased fans on Wednesday with a new poster for the Disney remake. "The Little Mermaid" is set to hit theaters on May 26, 2023.
Last September, Disney unveiled the first look Bailey's Ariel with a teaser trailer at its fan expo D23 in Anaheim, California.
Director Rob Marshall said fans could expect new songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken in the remake of the 1989 cartoon film, USA Today reported.