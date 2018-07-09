Senate hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh are wrapping up today with a number of witnesses testifying, both for Kavanaugh and for the Democratic senators who are opposing his nomination.

Witnesses testifying in favor of Kavanaugh's appointment include two former solicitors general who worked with Kavanaugh in the George W. Bush White House, a Yale Law professor, and the mother of a girl who plays on the basketball team Kavanaugh coaches.

Democratic senators that are opposing Kavanaugh's appointment have decided to call a Parkland shooting survivor, a Georgetown Law professor, and John Dean, the former White House counsel for President Richard Nixon.

The battle has been controversial from the start since the nominee will be filling the seat of retiring justice Anthony Kennedy, the court’s swing vote on many key issues including abortion rights, affirmative action and same-sex marriage.

Democrats are complaining of lack of transparency, claiming much of Kavanaugh's record and key documents are being withheld from the public.

“There will be sparks at this hearing. Sparks will fly," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. "And there will be a lot of heat.”

