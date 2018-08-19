Things took a barbaric turn Friday night during a fight at Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with mayhem after allegedly biting another man's finger off during the altercation.

WCVB reports that someone called 911 after two foursomes got into it on the course. Firefighters arrived to find that one of the men had his finger bitten off down to the knuckle. The rest of his finger was on ice.

The alleged biter was taken to jail while the victim was transported to a local hospital. WCVB played audio of the 911 dispatcher from shortly after the incident.

"Be advised - an update from the PD. Apparently there are two foursomes that got into an altercation and there's been a finger that's been bitten off. … The victim's laying down on the main entrance road in between three golf carts."

The crime of mayhem in Massachusetts is defined as "malicious intent to maim or disfigure" and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in state prison.

