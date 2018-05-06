Instead of welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump held an event to celebrate America and play the national anthem.

And, according to video and a photo posted to social media, at least one of the attendees at that celebration decided to take a knee.

A television reporter for SVT, Sweden’s national public television broadcaster, posted a video of the event Tuesday in which a man in a light-blue shirt is kneeling as the United States Marine Band plays The Star-Spangled Banner. The man, who could not immediately be identified by USA TODAY Sports, applauds and stands as the song ends.

The playing of the national anthem was followed by brief remarks from Trump, who spoke for about three minutes about the importance of standing for the national anthem. Trump did not mention the Eagles or the NFL in his remarks, but he said the event was “even bigger than we had anticipated.”

At The White House. One guy in the audience took a knee during the national anthem at President Trumps celebration of America no Eagles event. Left right after - didn’t wanna talk pic.twitter.com/NLRGp26gln — Jesper Zølck (@zolckTv2) June 5, 2018

En man knäböjde under nationalsången på Trumps firande. pic.twitter.com/heTDmuxiUe — Carina Bergfeldt (@carinabergfeldt) June 5, 2018

The crowd at Tuesday’s event was largely clad in suits and professional attire, though a few fans were seen wearing Eagles gear.

Earlier Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders blamed the Eagles for the last-minute change and referred to it as “a political stunt” by the organization.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM