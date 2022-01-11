Mariah Carey to have 'childhood dream' come true at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

This year's parade promises 16 giant balloons, 28 floats, plenty of performers and, of course, Santa Claus.

Example video title will go here for this video

Holiday icon Mariah Carey is looking forward to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she'll fulfill a "childhood dream."

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer will open for Santa Claus's appearance at the annual parade Nov. 24, Macy's announced on social media Friday.

"My childhood dream is coming to life!" Carey wrote on Instagram. "I’m going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS, at this year’s @macys Thanksgiving day parade! Tune in on Thanksgiving Day @NBC!"

This year’s parade — the 96th annual — will air starting at 9 a.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock, with an encore telecast airing at 2 p.m.

The Macy’s parade has been a traditional holiday season kickoff. Spectators often line up a half-dozen deep along the New York City route to cheer the marchers, floats, entertainers and marching bands.

Highlights for this year's parade include a giant “Bluey” balloon, Lea Michele and the Broadway cast of “Funny Girl” and the legendary Dionne Warwick. According to an early November announcement, spectators will see 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus.

In addition to “Funny Girl,” Broadway will be represented by the casts of “A Beautiful Noise,” “Some Like It Hot" and ”The Lion King," which is celebrating its 25th year on Broadway. The Radio City Rockettes will also march. This will be Warwick’s third parade; she also appeared in 1967 and 1984.