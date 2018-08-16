Although his tenure as the Miami Marlins part-owner and general manager got off to a rocky start with the trades of several veteran players, Derek Jeter is starting to put his stamp on the team in more subtle ways.

As part of a lengthy profile on the five-time World Series champion shortstop's transition to the front office, ESPN reports Jeter has installed an education program in the minor leagues that in addition to offering English lessons for Latin American players, also requires English-speaking players and coaches to learn Spanish.

Among those enrolled in Spanish class is none other than Jeter himself.

"I've been to the Dominican and Venezuela,'' Jeter says. "I went to Cuba with Major League Baseball in 2016. So I've been to those countries and tried to learn as much as I could about their cultures. Everybody expects the Latin players to make an effort to speak English. Well, especially here in Miami, if you don't speak Spanish, you don't fit in. I think it's important.''

Change won't come overnight, but the profile shows the many different ways Jeter is settling into his new role as community activist, number cruncher and occasional instructor.

He has his work cut out for him. After the offseason overhaul, the Marlins entered Tuesday night tied for the worst record in the National League at 48-73.

