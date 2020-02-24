TOWSON, Md. — (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Maryland are criticizing a history lesson at a public high school near Baltimore that compared President Donald Trump with Nazis and communists.

A slide used in an Advanced Placement history class at Loch Raven High School in Towson shows a picture of Trump with the words "Wants to round up a group of people and build a giant wall." Underneath Trump is a picture of a swastika with the words "Been there," and another showing the flag of the Soviet Union with the words "Done that."

School district officials said the issue has become a personnel matter.

