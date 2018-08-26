A gunman opened fire Sunday at an entertainment area in downtown Jacksonville in what Florida authorities called a "mass shooting."

Authorities say that multiple fatalities have been reported. The Jacksonville Police have confirmed that one suspect is dead at the scene. It is unclear if a second suspect is involved.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting" the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Local media were reporting multiple deaths.

Complexity Gaming, organizer of a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville that was happening at the time, said on Twitter that "there appears to have been a shooting at the event." Complexity said that participant Grini Gjoka was grazed in the hand but was "away from the scene and safe."

Parts of the event were being streamed online during the time of the shootig. Gjoka tweeted that he was hit in the thumb when the tournament "got shot up."

"Worst day of my life," Gjoka said. "I will never take anything for granted ever again. Life can be cut short in a second."

The Jacksonville Landing is an entertainment complex along the St. Johns River. The area includes waterfront restaurants and an indoor shopping mall.

