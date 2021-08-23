Reports: Actress Mayim Bialik to guest host 'Jeopardy!' amid Trebek replacement shakeup

The news comes after host Mike Richards quit amid an uproar over past comments he made demeaning women, Jews and other groups years ago on a podcast.

Actress Mayim Bialik, well known for her role in the popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and the American television classic "Blossom", will guest host upcoming episodes of "Jeopardy!" according to multiple reports Monday. The news comes after newly named host Mike Richards quit amid controversy over past comments he made.

Bialik is slated to tape three weeks of episodes of the popular quiz show, which would come out to 15 episodes, as the Hollywood Reporter said Monday.

News of Bialik's return to guest hosting on the show couldn't immediately be found on the show's official website as of Monday afternoon. Bialik would be returning after a stint guest hosting back in May.

The actress was named earlier in August as a host choice for "Jeopardy!" prime time specials, which was seen as a consolation prize after Richards was named as primary host for the show, CNN reported.

Richards became embroiled in controversy not long after he was officially named to replace the late Alex Trebek as host when controversial comments he made from 2013 - 2014 on his podcast surfaced again. He will remain an executive producer on the show, but won't be involved in the search for a new host, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

A report on the website The Ringer revealed the demeaning comments about women, Jews and other groups that Richards made several years ago.

“I will be stepping down as host effective immediately.” Richards said in a note to "Jeopardy!" staff.

The Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation into Richards' past comments. The ADL said in a statement posted to Twitter in August, "New 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards' disparaging remarks about Jews, women & Asians are no laughing matter."

Trebek joked in 2020 that he wanted Betty White, who was then 98-years-old, to take over for him, "because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier."

In a 2018 interview, the beloved long-time host of the game show also gave two other names for his possible successor: Los Angeles Kings play-by-play announcer Alex Faust, and CNN legal analyst Laura Coates.

Neither of those choices were involved in guest hosting the show after Trebek's death.