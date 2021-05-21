Mega Millions jackpot at estimated $515 million for Friday's drawing

While no one has yet to pick all six numbers nabbing the full jackpot, some have won a cool $1 million.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing could see a lucky winner get their chance to walk away with over half a billion dollars, after Tuesday night's drawing didn't show anyone who picked all six numbers. There have still been winners though.

The estimated jackpot will now increase to $515 million for Friday night. The cash option, if someone wins, will be $346.3 million.

After Tuesday's drawing, five people won at least $1 million. Two of them in California, one in Delaware and one in Ohio, who picked the five white numbers correctly. Another player in Virginia added the Megaplier to win $2 million.

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What time will Friday's Mega Millions drawing be?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday May 21, at 11 p.m. Eastern. Players will also be able to see the winning numbers on the Mega Millions' website after the drawing.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

The numbers show that your odds of winning the big prize, while considered slight, are at 1-in-302 million. While those odds don't seem much better than the odds of winning the, say, other popular game, the Powerball jackpot, which is at 1 in 292 million, it's still worth trying at $2 per ticket.

Minnesota Lottery Director Robert Doty told the Associated Press back in 2018, “that’s not a bad return on your investment.”