Mega Millions jackpot increases $515 million for Friday's drawing

Nobody picked all six numbers Tuesday night, but some people did win a cool $1 million.

Editor's note: The video above is from October 2018. The odds mentioned in it remain the same.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing will be more than a half-billion dollars after nobody picked the game's winning numbers Tuesday.

The winning numbers for the estimated $475 million jackpot were 3-5-56-61-66 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2x.

There were five people who won at least $1 million. Two in California, one in Delaware and one in Ohio picked the five white numbers correctly. Another in Virginia added the Megaplier to win $2 million.

But nobody picked all six. The estimated jackpot will increase to $515 million Friday night. The cash option, should someone win, is $346.3 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1-in-302 million. 

A group of lottery players in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot on Jan. 22. 

The game is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

    

The Associated Press contributed to this report.