How does nearly half a billion dollars sound?

That's the jackpot - $512 million actually - for the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday at 11 p.m.

No one matched all six numbers Friday night, although two people across the country matched the first five white balls for a sweet $1 million consolation.

A total of 47 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for $10,000 while five others won $20,000 with the 2x multiplier.

The winning numbers drawn Friday:

1-14-30-44-62 with a Mega Ball of 1

(multiplier 2x)

Friday night's jackpot was worth $433 million after rising $11 million earlier in the day Friday.

Tuesday's $512 million will rank as the fifth-largest Mega Millions jackpot of all-time and the 11th largest pot for any lottery game played in the U.S., including Powerball.

The cash option for Tuesday night's drawing will be $303 million, according to Mega Millions website.

It's been a banner year so far with two major Mega Millions jackpots already being won.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, while Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play or toss in an extra dollar for the multiplier, which can be two times or up to five times the consolation winnings.

Players may pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Or just ask for a Quick Pick.

The next drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved