A new CNN poll released Monday found that First Lady Melania Trump's approval rating has jumped since January.
The poll, which was conducted for CNN by research company SSRS, reported 57 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of the first lady, up from 47 percent in January and her highest level ever reported by CNN and SSRS. Twenty-seven percent of people interviewed had an unfavorable opinion of her.
The poll also found the first lady has gained favorable feelings from Democrats, up 15 points since January. Overall it found 38 percent of Democrats had a favorable opinion of Trump; however, more Democrats still view her unfavorably, with her disapproval rating among the demographic clocking in at 40 percent.
Unsurprisingly, Republicans in the survey had a much more favorable view toward Trump. Eighty-five percent of Republicans said they view her favorably and just seven percent said they had an unfavorable opinion.
The poll surveyed 1,015 people by phone.
The ratings come the same day the First Lady announced her "Be Best" initiative that will advocate for children. The campaign will focus on the well-being of children, fighting the opioid epidemic and social media use.
CNN and SSRS also reported Monday President Trump's approval rate is lower than his wife's at 41 percent approve and 53 percent disapprove.