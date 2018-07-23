Tim Tebow's major league debut will likely be put on hold after his latest setback.

The Mets minor-leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winner broke the hamate bone in his right hand that will require surgery, according to several reports. He is likely out for the season -- preventing him from becoming a September call-up.

Surgery is scheduled on Tuesday.

Tebow, who was placed on the disabled list over the weekend, was injured during an at-bat in Thursday's game with the Class AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Tebow, an outfielder, was enjoying the finest month of his minor league career, batting .340 with a .798 OPS in July. For the season, he batted .273 with six homers and 36 RBI and earned a spot on the Eastern League All-Star team last week.

Whether Tebow would play in the majors had been a hot topic since Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said he expected him to.

But even Tebow said last week he wasn't thinking about it.

"I can't worry about any of that. I have to stay focused on the process and not the maybes, not the hypothetical, not the what-ifs," Tebow said. "I don't think that's a place that an athlete can live."

