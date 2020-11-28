x
Mexico opens anti-monopoly investigation against Walmart de Mexico

It's unclear what the supposed practices involved, but as Mexico’s largest retailer, Walmart has significant leverage with suppliers.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission said Thursday it has begun a formal investigation into possible monopolistic practices in wholesale and retail goods distribution and sales, a probe that appears to involve Walmart's Mexican subsidiary.

While the Federal Economic Competition Commission did not identify its target, Walmart de Mexico told investors earlier this week that it had been notified of an investigation involving the company in exactly those areas.

It was not clear what the supposed practices involved, but as Mexico’s largest retailer, Walmart has significant leverage with suppliers.

The company said it has acted in accordance with Mexican laws and will defend itself.

View of a Walmart store in Monterrey, Mexico on December 7, 2016. US retail giant Walmart announced Wednesday, December 7 that it planned a fresh 1.3 billion dollar investment in Mexico. JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP/Getty Images