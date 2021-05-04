13 dead in Mexico City train overpass collapse; dozens injured

Train cars on an overpass in Mexico City crashed onto cars below when the overpass collapsed Monday night.

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 13 people, authorities said.

Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. Video showed at least one broken train along with dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

🚨Actualización del accidente en línea 12 del metro, CDMX 🚨.



➡️ Cerradas las vialidades cerca del metro Olivos.



➡️ Aún no hay reporte oficial de número y nombre lesionados, calculan 50. pic.twitter.com/dz0A2izlCx — SUUMA Voluntarios 🚑 (@SUUMA_CDMX) May 4, 2021

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Aquí el momento exacto en que la estructura del @MetroCDMX se viene abajo en las inmediaciones de la estación Olivos, Línea 12 #AzucenaxMilenio pic.twitter.com/Um3pRjDz9Q — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) May 4, 2021

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.