The Mexican federal immigration agency is preparing to open a second emergency shelter for thousands of mostly Central American migrants who traveled to this border community as part of a caravan to seek asylum in the United States.

The vast majority of the migrants are staying at the city-owned Benito Juarez sports complex, an outdoor recreation area that is at nearly double its intended capacity just two weeks after it opened.

But with rain in the forecast for the remainder of the week, Mexican officials are working against the clock to open up a more suitable indoor space to house migrants for up to several weeks.

"We're worried about the health and security conditions of families that are in the sports complex, so that's why we're getting ready," said Mario Osuna Jimenez, the city's social-development director.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of workers swept, scrubbed and cleaned a large events center on Tijuana's east side as they waited on approval from Mexico's National Migration Institute to move forward with plans to turn the space into a temporary shelter.

Crews clean up a building where a second shelter may be opened for the caravan migrants on Nov. 28, 2018.

OMAR ORNELAS, The Desert Sun via USA TODAY Network

The events center is 161,000 square feet. More importantly, it has five roofed areas, Osuna Jimenez said. That would allow them to house families separately and meet other health and security needs.

As work crews cleaned the facilities, officers stood guard and denied access to reporters outside the entrance. Osuna Jimenez said they would have an answer from the immigration agency by the end of the day, which would allow them to bring in tents, and set up dining and sanitation facilities.

"We're ready to work all night to be able to open it, and so that it's ready to go as early as (Thursday) morning," he added.

To date, there are more than 6,100 migrants at the sports complex in Tijuana, with dozens more arriving almost daily, after traveling in waves through Mexico on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Men make up almost two-thirds of the migrants staying there, while the other third are women and children.

Conditions at the shelter have worsened over time. The area has essentially become a tent city, with limited food, sanitation and space. Many migrants have been sleeping on the streets and sidewalks outside the gated complex for the past few days.

After rain fell on Thanksgiving last week, entire areas of the outdoor facility flooded, especially along the baseball outfield, where the city set up portable bathrooms and outdoor showers. There have been large puddles of untreated, effluent water flowing from that area.

Even though the Tijuana and Baja California state governments have taken the lead in getting the new shelter ready, the Mexican federal government will assume the costs of operating it.

The development comes after intense criticism from Tijuana's mayor over the Mexican federal government's response to the migrant caravan. The city government complained it had to spend almost $27,000 daily to house and care for the migrants.

During a social-media question-and-answer session on Tuesday night, Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum once again criticized the way the caravan arrived to Tijuana, saying the group had not been entirely peaceful.

Crews on Nov. 28, 2018, clean up a building where a second shelter may be opened for caravan migrants.

Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun

He also criticized the federal government, saying it left them to fend for themselves. Last week, he declared a humanitarian crisis and asked international humanitarian groups for help.

"We're not experts in these situations," the mayor said. "We've never had in Tijuana such a large arrival of migrants in such a short time.

"We didn't know what to do. We didn't know how to address this issue, and, yes, it overwhelmed us," Gastelum added. "We then asked the federal government to do what they are required to do. Now, we are demanding it."

The events center being considered for the second shelter is located about 11 miles southeast of the sports complex, far from the city's downtown and the San Ysidro border crossing, where migrants must present themselves to claim asylum.

However, there are large numbers of migrants who arrived in Tijuana before the latest caravan. So the more recent arrivals will have to wait between five and six weeks to present their claims.

Mexico's immigration agency has not released any details about its plans to open the second shelter, costs, or how long it would remain open. The municipal government said that the federal government would be responsible for transporting the migrants to the new facility.

Even though migrants continue arriving to Tijuana to seek asylum in the U.S., many of those already here are considering other options, especially after Sunday's incident where small groups of migrants tried to rush the border. U.S. border agents repelled them using tear gas.

Those options include seeking asylum and finding a job in Mexico instead of the United States. Dozens of others have chosen voluntary deportation to their home countries.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved