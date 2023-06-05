Email not working? Microsoft Outlook experiencing widespread outage

If you're having trouble today with Microsoft Outlook or Teams, you're not alone.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues accessing their email Monday morning.

Outage tracking website DownDetector showed more than 15,000 users reporting issues with the Microsoft 365 product suite starting around 10 a.m. Eastern.

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

The company later said it has "identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business." It added that it's "halted an ongoing deployment" to see if that fixes the issues that have been reported.

There's no current timeline for when Microsoft services will be fully restored.

According to Reuters, Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the start of 2023.