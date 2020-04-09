Pentagon reaffirms $10 billion IT contract to Microsoft

The $10 billion contract was first awarded to Microsoft last October, prompting tech rival Amazon to challenge the deal.

The Department of Defense said it has determined that Microsoft's proposal for a massive cloud computing contract is the best deal for the federal government.

The $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) deal was re-evaluated by the Pentagon after having it disputed in courts for months.

"The JEDI Cloud contract is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will make a full range of cloud computing services available to the DoD," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon had requested time to review how it evaluated certain technical aspects of the bids after the judge who is presiding over Amazon's bid protest in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims issued a preliminary injunction on Feb. 13. The judge said that Amazon’s challenge likely had merit in some respects.

The contract, awarded to Microsoft last October, prompted tech rival Amazon to cry foul.

Amazon Web Services, a market leader in providing cloud computing services, had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure project, known as JEDI. The project will store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.

In April, a government watchdog concluded that the contracting process was in line with legal and government purchasing standards. The Defense Department inspector general found no evidence of White House interference in the contract award process. But the report said investigators could not fully review that aspect of the matter because the White House would not allow unfettered access to witnesses.