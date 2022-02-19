US loses team Alpine medal on tiebreaker at Beijing Olympics

A tiebreaker sealed the fate of the U.S. in the final Alpine skiing event of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

BEIJING, China — The United States was the victim of a tiebreaker as it just missed a bronze medal in the final Alpine skiing event of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Norway defeated the U.S. on time to take the bronze in the team parallel slalom event.

It marked the last chance for Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the best skiers in the world, to leave Beijing with a medal after six events.

Austria defeated Germany on tiebreakers for the gold. The Germans win silver.

This was only the second time the team event has been part of the Alpine program at a Winter Games after making its debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Athletes go head-to-head on parallel giant slalom courses during a series of heats, and each nation is represented by both women and men. Each team gets a point if their skier wins their race. If the round ends in a tie, the combined time for the fastest man and woman on each team determines who moves on.

It was clear on this day that the blue course was faster than the red. Each team put two skiers on each course to make it fair.

The team event was Shiffrin’s sixth race of the Beijing Games. She was 0-for-5 in her individual events, failing to finish three of them. Other U.S. members selected for the team event were Paula Moltzan, Tommy Ford and River Radamus.

There were 15 countries entered in a 16-team bracket, so top-ranked Austria received a first-round bye.