Mike Lindell sues U.S. Justice Department, wants his phone back

MINNEAPOLIS — Mike Lindell, ardent Trump supporter and CEO of My Pillow, has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Minnesota that challenges the recent FBI seizure of his cell phone – claiming it violated his constitutional rights.

In the suit Lindell says FBI agents took his phone at a Hardee's restaurant drive-thru in Mankato as he was returning home from a duck hunting trip to Iowa with a friend.

Court documents say Lindell first asked to speak to his attorney, and afterwards handed over his phone to an agent under protest. Lindell claims he was detained for 30 to 40 minutes, and was only allowed to leave when he relinquished the phone.

Lindell says agents questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country.

In the lawsuit, Lindell said he wants his phone returned to him, and does not want the Justice Department accessing any personal data from the phone.

Court documents allege the seizure "violated his rights protected by the First, Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments to the Constitution."