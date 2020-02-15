CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found serious security concerns in a voting app used in elections in West Virginia, Denver, Oregon and Utah.

The report on the Voatz app was released Thursday. It found that attackers could “alter, stop or expose how an individual has voted" and said the app's voter identification methods pose potential privacy issues.

The Boston-based Voatz has disputed the research methods, issuing a statement that said the analysts used an old version of the app and accused them of acting in “bad faith.”

The company noted it hasn't had any reported issues in its counting of less than 600 votes.

Cliff Smith, a Ridgeland, Miss., poll worker, offers a voter an "I Voted" sticker after he casts his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Rogelio V. Solis