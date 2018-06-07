A New York mother claims light-up shoes are to blame for chemical burns her son suffered on his feet.

Sherry Foster shared pictures of her son's injury on Facebook and the post quickly went viral. It's been shared more than 530,000 times.

She told CafeMom that her son Peyton's light-up Skechers "Skech Rayz" got wet during a water day at his school to celebrate the last day before summer vacation began.

Peyton was wearing socks during the water activities but started complaining about his feet hurting when he got home after school, according to Foster.

At first Peyton's mom thought they were just cold, but she told CafeMom that the next day his feet "were twice as red, blistered, and very painful."

When she took Peyton to the doctor, they noticed the lights in his shoes were no longer working and he was diagnosed with chemical burns along the bottoms of his feet and toes.

Foster claims when the shoe's battery got wet it released a chemical that caused the burns.

In a statement given to CafeMom, Skechers confirmed it was aware of the situation and was taking the complaint very seriously despite "the lack of any other similar reported incidents."

"Skechers footwear products are rigorously tested for safety. Skechers, a family brand, has sold millions of pairs of children’s lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported. Notwithstanding, when Ms. Foster’s Facebook post was brought to our attention Friday, June 29, we immediately contacted her, inquired about her son, and asked her to send us the shoes so we can determine whether the shoes contributed to her son’s injuries," the company statement said. "Ms. Foster has agreed to send us the shoes, and we will continue our investigation. Despite the lack of any other similar reported incidents, we are taking this complaint very seriously and giving it the highest priority."

