JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri mom is demanding action from a St. Louis daycare.

She says her toddler was forced to fight another child as teachers watched.

Now, she wants the state to strip funding from the daycare to make sure other kids aren't put in the same position.

A St. Louis grand jury recently reviewed that video and didn't find enough evidence for criminal charges.

But now, the Missouri Attorney General is looking into the case.

On Dec. 7, 2016, two boys at the Adventure Learning Center in South St. Louis were given "Hulk Hands" and started fighting each other.

A video taken by another boy shows one little boy trying to do the right thing and break up the fight.

But two daycare workers appear to encourage the fighting, and stand by as one of the children is hit repeatedly in the head.

Surveillance video from the same day shows four different fights between toddlers happening within a 30 minute period.

The two teachers accused of encouraging the behavior did face criminal charges.

But the charges were dropped after the case was presented to a St. Louis grand jury. Prosecutors cited "insufficient evidence" when the charges were dropped.

Despite the criminal case not going forward, the Missouri AG's office launched a civil investigation into the daycare this week.

5 On Your Side talked to Katie Rahn, a local childcare professional, about this case and what parents should be looking for, to make sure their teachers are up to standard.

"So in order to be a teacher at a licensed childcare program you have to be 18 years old and have a high school diploma, there are also a certain number of health and safety screenings you have to do before you start," said Rahn.

Rahn added parents should go beyond just the basics.

"Honestly the most important thing for people to look at is the interactions between children and teachers and how teachers are supported in implementing those high-quality positive interactions. And that's something that you do here that most places should do? They should," said Rahn.

Today, parents of some of the children involved told me they hope the Attorney General's new investigation will address their concerns.

One mom also hopes to teach a lesson to places who don't properly take care of kids.

By asking the department of social services to strip funding from Adventure learning center.

There are resources available for parents to make sure their children are safe at daycare.

Illinois

People can find out whether their daycare providers are licensed for the kind of services offered and the number of children they can support here.

They can search here to see if the daycare has been investigated or disciplined.

Missouri

The Show Me Child Care search on the DHSS website allows users to see whether a daycare is licensed and the results of state inspections, click here.