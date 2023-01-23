These are the victims of the Monterey Park shooting

Authorities have started to release the names of the victims killed at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance hall during Lunar New Year celebrations.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Mymy Nhan loved her nieces, her nephews, and the dances at the Star Ballroom, where older residents of one of the country's largest Chinese-American communities regularly gathered for socializing and formal dancing.

Nhan, 65, and 10 other people were fatally shot when a gunman opened fire Saturday night at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, leaving their survivors devastated.

Tiffany Liou, a reporter with WFAA television station in Dallas, said on Twitter that Nhan, her husband's aunt, treated her nieces and nephews “like her own kids.”

“Her kindness is what’s needed in this world,” Liou wrote.

“She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” a family statement posted by Liou said. “It's what she loved to do. But unfairly, Saturday was her last dance.”

I've covered a lot of tragedies, and never imagined one would hit so close to home.



My husband's family is hurting beyond measure.

Here's a statement on behalf of the family. pic.twitter.com/q5GXa0g4Kh — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) January 23, 2023

The massacre was the nation’s fifth mass killing this month, and it struck one of California’s largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures. Asian-Americans around the U.S. have been the target of high-profile violence in recent years.

Officials have not given a motive for the shooting but said the suspect Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old Asian man, may have had a history of visiting the dance hall. He shot and killed himself Sunday.

The statement from Nhan's family said, “We are starting the Lunar New Year broken. We never imagined her life would end so suddenly.”

“If you knew her, you knew her warm smile and kindness was contagious,” the family said in the statement. “She was a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend. Mymy was our biggest cheerleader.”

Liou wrote: “I’ve covered a lot of tragedies, and never imagined one would hit so close to home. My husband’s family is hurting beyond measure.”

Lilan Li

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office also confirmed the identity of victim Lilan Li, a 63-year-old woman.

The death toll rose to 11 on Monday after one of the people who was wounded died.