More than 1,600 pounds of beef jerky recalled in 8 states over listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 pounds of beef jerky has been recalled over listeria concerns, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

The recall covers dozens of types of jerky made by California-based Boyd Specialties.

The possible listeria contamination was discovered when the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service tested a sample of beef jerky as part of a routine test, according to a press release.

The safety agency found the sample tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the USDA said in the recall notice.

A three-page document released by the USDA lists all of the products affected by the recall, along with photos of each product's label. An easy way to tell if any purchased jerky is affected is to look at the USDA mark of inspection. All affected products have “EST. 40269” inside the mark.

The beef jerky products were shipped to stores in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The products were shipped under brand names such as Humboldt Jerky Co., Gold Mine Jerky Company or Durbin Farms Market. Dozens of products were affected by the recall.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the beef jerky affected by the recall. Anybody who has purchased beef jerky included in the recall is encouraged to return it to the store or simply toss it in the trash.