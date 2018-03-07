A new dad in Wisconsin is going viral for stepping in to "breastfeed" his newborn child when the mother was too sick to do so.
Maxamillian and April Neubauer of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin were excited to welcome their newborn baby girl, Rosalia, into the world. During her birth, April had two seizures and had to undergo an emergency c-section.
The parents had planned to have immediate skin on skin contact with the baby as soon as she was born, but April was still recovering from the seizures and c-section, and she was unable to breastfeed the baby right away.
That's when nurses suggested that Maxamillian nurse the baby in her place, using a supplemental nursing system. He was fitted with a "suction cup fake nipple" with a tube that would feed Rosalia baby formula.
"I am so thankful for my husband and couldn't have picked a better man to start this wonderful family with," April said in a photo posted to Instagram.
I have the most amazing husband ever!! Unfortunately I had 2 seizures and had to do an emergency C-Section. So I was completely out of it when Rosalia was born and didn’t get to do the immediate skin on skin like I had planned. But leave it up to Daddy to step in! He has been absolutely awesome and amazing. Since I wasn’t able to breastfeed right away due to recovering from my seizures and c-section, papi was given the opportunity to breastfeed himself! Nurses hooked him up with a suction cup nipple and there she went 🍼 I’m so thankful for my husband and couldn’t have picked a better man to start this wonderful family with ♥️ #daddy #dad #dilf #papi #parent #parenting #parenthood #dadlife #hubby #husband #bestfriend #lover #baby #babygirl #rosalia #daddysgirl #daddydaughter #daddydaughtertime #papi #breastfeeding #fakenipple #mrmom #hesamazing #myheart #myloves #daughter @carbon_arc_kid_madmax
Maxamillian also posted a photo of himself nursing baby Rosalia to his own Instagram page. "I did it for the moms," he wrote.
Due to complications during @aprillynn416 emergency c-section. This super rad nurse made a epically killer offer, and I was fortunate enough to slap on a suction cup fake nipple. Being the first to breast feed da baby!!!! “I did it for the moms” Eat your heart out!! ☺️💕😘🤗 #ididitforthemoms #breastfeeding #breast #mrmom #dadlife #fakenipple #babygirl #emergencycsection #steppingup #steppingupmygame #breastfeed #breastfedbaby #breastfeedingmama #whosyourdaddy #doorcounty #doorcountymedicalcenter #eatyourheartout #latinabeauty #realmomsbreastfeed #radnurse #radnurses #suctioncup
