MSNBC's Katy Tur and CBS's Tony Dokoupil welcome baby girl

"Though mom was screaming by dawn, dad was convinced it was the takeout. When mom got into the car without him and starting pounding the horn, dad finally ran out, forgetting half the hospital supplies," the couple said in a statement shared with CBS and NBC. "At the hospital, mom doubled over and told the first person she saw that she wanted an epidural. Dad put a hand on her back and tried to remind her that she hadn't wanted the epidural yesterday. Mom brushed his hand away. She pointed out that she wasn't in labor yesterday. Dad tried again and was shushed by a wise nurse who said, 'We want you to go home in one piece.'"