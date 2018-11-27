WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied repeatedly to the FBI, violating a plea agreement with Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is recommending that Manafort receive no credit to reduce his prison sentence.

The development suggests that Manafort now faces a severe prison sentence for his August conviction in an Alexandria federal court and for his separate guilty plea in the District of Columbia where his plea included his promise to cooperate with Mueller's team.

"The government will file a detailed sentencing submission... that sets forth the nature of the defendant’s crimes and lies, including those after signing the plea agreement herein," prosecutors said in a brief court filing late Monday.

"As the defendant has breached the plea agreement, there is no reason to delay his sentencing," prosecutors said.

President Donald Trump tweeted in response to the development accusing special counsel Robert Mueller of "ruining lives."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he thinks the media "builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint."

Trump says that when the Mueller investigation ends it will become evident that people were treated "horribly" and "viciously" and that people's lives are being ruined for refusing to lie. Trump apparently was referring to conservative author Jerome Corsi, who says he rejected a plea because it would have forced him to falsely admit that he lied to investigators.

The Phony Witch Hunt continues, but Mueller and his gang of Angry Dems are only looking at one side, not the other. Wait until it comes out how horribly & viciously they are treating people, ruining lives for them refusing to lie. Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

....The Fake News Media builds Bob Mueller up as a Saint, when in actuality he is the exact opposite. He is doing TREMENDOUS damage to our Criminal Justice System, where he is only looking at one side and not the other. Heroes will come of this, and it won’t be Mueller and his... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

....terrible Gang of Angry Democrats. Look at their past, and look where they come from. The now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they’ve got nothing but ruined lives. Where is the Server? Let these terrible people go back to the Clinton Foundation and “Justice” Department! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018

Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial fraud in an August trial where the jury deadlocked on 10 other counts, which were later dismissed.

Manafort's August trial in Virginia was the first contested prosecution brought by Mueller.

In September, Manafort struck a deal to cooperate with Mueller's team to avoid a second related trial in the District of Columbia.

Since then, he has been meeting with Mueller's team in the continuing Russia inquiry.

Manafort's was not convicted of participating in the election interference campaign. But his oversight of the campaign and his participation in key meetings, including a 2016 Trump Tower gathering of top campaign advisers with a Russian attorney promising damaging information on then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, could have a bearing on Mueller's investigation into possible coordination with Russia.

