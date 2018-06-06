A trio of American, German and Russian astronauts will launch on a two-day trip to the International Space Station early Wednesday, and you can watch NASA's live coverage right here.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 7:12 a.m. EDT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch facility in Kazakhstan.

Aboard the rocket will be NASA astronaut Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor; Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency; and Sergey Prokopyev of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency. This will be Gerst's second flight into space; the others are going up for the first time.

