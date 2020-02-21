PHILADELPHIA — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season.

The Nets made the announcement Thursday before playing the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game after the All-Star break.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said this week that Irving was still having trouble with the shoulder that sidelined him for 26 games earlier this season. Irving said pain in the shoulder initially worsened after a game on Nov. 4.

He was limited to just 20 games after signing with the Nets in July.

In a tweet, the Nets said, "Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. He will be out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season."



RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour, cites health reasons

RELATED: Pediatric surgeon draws custom-made cartoon bandages for his patients