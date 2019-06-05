Warning: Spoilers for 'Avengers: Endgame' ahead.

The new trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is here, and it gives fans a look at how our friendly neighborhood Spider-man is doing after the events of "Avengers: Endgame."

Tom Holland introduces the trailer with a warning not to watch if you haven't seen "Endgame" yet.

The trailer opens with Peter Parker grieving Tony Stark's death, after the Avengers defeated Thanos in "Endgame." Luckily, Peter's got Happy Hogan there to support him.

"I don't think Tony would have done what he did if he didn't know that you were going to be here after he was gone," he says.

We also see some of Peter Parker's classic sass, as he trades quips with a few NYPD officers after rounding up some bad guys. Our superhero decides to take a break though, and go on vacation with his high school friends.

Peter's European vacation is cut short when Nick Fury shows up. The S.H.I.E.L.D agent has been trying very hard to track Peter down. They team up with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mystero to stop a series of giant monsters known as the Elementals.

In the comics, the Elementals are ancient beings who each control one of the four elements. The trailer features all four: an earth, wind, fire and water monster.

Mysterio's introduction also sets up a possible MCU multiverse. He's a human from an alternate Earth, yanked into the Earth we know and love after Thanos' snap. The multiverse concept was hinted at in "Endgame," although the word was never used.

"Spider-Man: Far from Home" hits theaters July 2. Tickets are on sale now. Watch the new trailer here: