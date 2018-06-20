United Airlines, the 4th largest air carrier in the United States, updated their pet policy on June 18th.

United Airlines' Petsafe program is designed to transport pets that are not eligible to travel in the aircraft cabin. Under the new rules, only dogs and cats will be transported under the program. Additionally, 21 breeds of dogs and four breeds of cats will not be permitted to travel under the program.

United allows domesticated cats, dogs, rabbits, and household birds (excluding cockatoos) to travel in the aircraft cabin on most flights, for a service fee.

Pets will also be banned from the PetSafe program when the ground temperature is below 45 degrees or above 85 degrees. During the summer months, United will stop pet travel via the program completely in four airports: Phoenix (PHX), Tucson (TUS), Palm Springs (PSP) and Las Vegas (LAS).

These new restrictions come after several high profile incidents involving pets on United Airlines flights came to light, including one in which a dog died after being placed in an overhead bin.

