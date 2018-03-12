Media company Nexstar will pay $4.1 billion to acquire Tribune Media's 42 television stations, a deal that will give Nexstar the largest collection of local TV stations in the U.S.

The Irving, Texas-headquartered Nexstar will expand to 216 stations in 118 markets, covering nearly half of the U.S. upon completion of the deal. In addition to WGN, Nexstar gets Tribune's stations in L.A., New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, and a 31% ownership stake in the Food Network.

Four months ago, Chicago-based Tribune Media called off a planned $3.9 billion sale to Sinclair Broadcast Group and breached its contract by misleading regulators during the transaction's approval process. That merger would have expanded the holdings of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair, currently the nation's largest U.S. broadcaster with 191 stations, to 215 TV stations and a reach of 71 percent of U.S. homes.

The Tribune Media acquisition will give Nexstar stations in 18 of the nation's top 25 markets and 37 of the top 50 markets and will expand Nexstar's "geographic diversity," Chairman and CEO Perry Sook said in a statement. “Nexstar has long viewed the acquisition of Tribune Media as a strategically, financially and operationally compelling opportunity that brings immediate value to shareholders of both companies," he said.

Nexstar will pay $46.50 per share for each outstanding Tribune Media share, a 15 percent premium to the closing price on Friday. Nexstar will assume Tribune Media's outstanding debt, pushing the total value of the transaction to $6.4 billion, the companies said in an announcement Monday. The combined company is expected to generate revenue of about $4.6 billion.

Nexstar had been a bidder for Tribune in the past, along with other broadcast groups and private equity firms, David Joyce, an analyst with EvercoreISI wrote in a report to investors Monday. In this round of bidding, Nexstar, which is expected to have to divest some stations to satisfy regulators, likely outbid Apollo Global Management to win Tribune Media, he said.

