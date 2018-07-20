The NFL and the NFL Players Association are taking their negotiations private as they work toward a compromise on a policy for conduct during the national anthem.

After a proposed policy by the Miami Dolphins surfaced via an Associated Press report earlier Thursday suggesting possible suspensions could be levied on players who protest during the anthem, the league and the NFLPA announced what they called a "standstill agreement."

The AP obtained a copy of the nine-page document outlining player conduct. The team says fines and suspensions up to four games could be levied.

Hours after the Dolphins story hit, The Miami Herald reported a person close to the team said: "We will address this once the season starts and all options are still on the table.”

The two sides will continue discussions to reach a compromise, but in the meantime no new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced.

​​​​​According to the joint statement, which reads in part: "The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice.

"Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation."

