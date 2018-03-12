RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The president of William Peace University says police have determined there was no threat posed to the small liberal arts college in downtown Raleigh after it went on alert earlier in the day to a report of a possible gunman.

The school had issued a call for people to shelter in place earlier on campus early Monday after police inform the university of a threat that was called in.

A university statement on Twitter says Raleigh police responded quickly and determined there was no threat.

The university declared an all-clear Monday afternoon with university president Brian Ralph saying "at no time was campus safety compromised."

But all classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day except for online courses at the university's school for professional studies. Normal administrative operations also were resuming.

