MOSCOW (AP) — Police in Norway's capital say the shooting at a mosque that wounded one person is being investigated as an attempted terrorist attack and that the alleged perpetrator is also a murder suspect in a separate case.

One suspect is in custody after the shooting Saturday at the Al-Noor Islamic Center in the Oslo suburb of Baerum. Police say they believe no one else was involved.

Oslo police official Rune Skjold told a news conference Sunday that the suspect, a man in his 20s, has been found to hold extreme right-wing views and animosity toward immigrants.

After the shooting, police went to his residence and said they found his 17-year-old sister dead. Police said the man is a suspect in that death.

Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic center mosque in Baerum outside Oslo. Norwegian police say one person has been shot and lightly injured during the shooting incident at a mosque in a western suburb of the capital.(Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix via AP)

AP