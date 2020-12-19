Barack Obama shares his favorite music, TV shows, movies and books of 2020

Former President Barack Obama released his year-end list of favorites like movies, books and music.

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama revealed his annual end of the year list of favorite books, movies, TV shows and music this week.

"As 2020 comes to a close, I wanted to share my annual lists of favorites," he said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "I’ll start by sharing my favorite books this year, deliberately omitting what I think is a pretty good book – A Promised Land – by a certain 44th president. I hope you enjoy reading these as much as I did."

On Friday he released his list of favorite movies and TV shows. On Saturday he released the full list of his favorite music of the year.

Some of his top songs include "Lemonade" by Internat Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna and NAV, "Distance" by Yebba and "Essence" by WizKid ft. Tems. Some of his favorite movies include "Soul," "Time" and "Nomadland."

Here's the full list of Obama's favorite books of 2020:

"Homeland Elegies" by Ayad Akhtar

"Jack" by Marilynne Robinson

"Caste" by Isabel Wilkerson

"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson

"Luster" by Raven Leilani

"How Much of These Hills is Gold" by C Pam Zhang

"Long Bright River" by Liz Moore

"Memorial Drive" by Natasha Trethewey

"Twilight of Democracy" by Anne Applebaum

"Deacon King Kong" by James McBride

"The Undocumented Americans" by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

"The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett

"The Glass Hotel" by Emily St. John Mandel

"Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker

"The Ministry for the Future" by Kim Stanley Robinson

"Sharks in the Time of Saviors" by Kawai Strong Washburn

"Missionaries" by Phil Klay

Here's Obama's list of favorite movies and TV shows of 2020:

Shows:

“Better Call Saul"

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“I May Destroy You”

“The Boys”

“The Good Lord Bird”

“Devs”

“The Last Dance”

“Mrs. America”

“The Good Place”

“City So Real”

Movies:

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Beanpole”

“Bacurau”

“Nomadland"

“Soul"

“Lovers Rock"

“Collective"

“Mank"

“Martin Eden"

“Let Him G"

“Time"

“Boys State"

“Selah and the Spades"

“Crip Camp"

Here's the full list of Obama's favorite music of 2020:

