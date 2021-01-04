Reports: Multiple people killed in shooting in Orange, Calif.

The shooting happened in a business complex about five miles northeast of Disneyland.

Multiple people were killed in a shooting in Orange, Calif., Wednesday night, according to several local news reports. At least two reports indicated four people were dead and two more were injured. A report from KABC indicated at least two dead. The suspected shooter is reportedly in custody and taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened in a business complex about five miles northeast of Disneyland. KNBC, citing the Orange Police Department, reported that officers responded to a shooting around 5:30 p.m. PDT and arrived as shots were being fired. Mutiple victims "including fatalities" were found at the scene.

KCBS reported that there was a shooting at the scene that involved officers. The Los Angeles Times, citing a police spokeswoman, said the officers were fired upon and returned fire.

The conditions of the injured victims and the shooter were not immediately known. A motive for the shooting had not been released.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who represents Orange, responded on Twitter.

I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely. https://t.co/e736MgqCQe — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) April 1, 2021